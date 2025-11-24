Business NewsNationalDharmendra Cremated In Mumbai; SRK, Salman Khan, Others Pay Last Respects
Dharmendra Cremated In Mumbai; SRK, Salman Khan, Others Pay Last Respects

Born Dharam Singh Deol, the actor left behind a legacy of over 300 films, including classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Satyakam.

24 Nov 2025, 08:02 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this Aug. 3, 2023 file photo, actor Dharmendra during a press conference, in Mumbai. Dharmendra passed away at 89, in Mumbai on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, according to police. (PTI Photo)</p></div>
In this Aug. 3, 2023 file photo, actor Dharmendra during a press conference, in Mumbai. Dharmendra passed away at 89, in Mumbai on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, according to police. (PTI Photo)
Dharmendra, the legendary actor often hailed as the "He-Man" of Hindi cinema, was cremated in Mumbai on Monday in a funeral that witnessed an outpouring of grief and respect from the film fraternity.

The final rites were attended by his immediate family, including his wife Hema Malini, his children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol. Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman K led the emotional final tribute to the veteran star.

The passing of Dharmendra represents more than the loss of an individual artist. It signifies the final curtain call for one of the most versatile and durable stars of Bollywood’s golden age.

For six decades, his charm, compelling screen presence and ability to shift seamlessly between action hero roles, romantic leads and nuanced comedic performances carved out a unique space in the heart of the nation.

SRK, who shared a moment with Dharmendra's sons, and Salman Khan, known for his deep respect for the veteran star, were among the first to arrive. They were joined by other figures from the industry, including Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and various producers and directors, all wishing to pay their final respects to the humble superstar.

Born Dharam Singh Deol, the actor left behind a legacy of over 300 films, including classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Satyakam. His death came just before what would have been a landmark 90th birthday celebration.

Dharmendra Passes Away: President, PM, Celebrities Condole Bollywood Legend's Demise
Dharmendra Passes Away: President, PM, Celebrities Condole Bollywood Legend's Demise
