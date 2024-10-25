NDTV ProfitNationDharavi Social Mission Facilitates Sale Of 1 Million Diyas To Adani Foundation, Mumbai Airport
ADVERTISEMENT

Dharavi Social Mission Facilitates Sale Of 1 Million Diyas To Adani Foundation, Mumbai Airport

The initiative is part of a larger vision by Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt. to empower local businesses and preserve traditional craftsmanship in Dharavi.

25 Oct 2024, 08:57 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mumbai International Airport Ltd will use the diyas as part of its passenger engagement efforts.</p><p>(Photo Source: Dharawi Social Mission)</p></div>
Mumbai International Airport Ltd will use the diyas as part of its passenger engagement efforts.

(Photo Source: Dharawi Social Mission)

Dharavi Social Mission pulled off the sale of close to 1 million diyas from Dharavi’s Kumbharwada for this Diwali, according to a press release from Dharavi Social mission.

The diyas will be utilised by the Mumbai International Airport Ltd. for its passenger engagement initiatives, while the Adani Foundation will incorporate them into its awareness campaigns during the festive season.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>This project to create one million handcrafted diyas has provided support to around 500 artisans and their communities.</p><p>(Photo Source: Dharawi Social Mission)</p></div>

This project to create one million handcrafted diyas has provided support to around 500 artisans and their communities.

(Photo Source: Dharawi Social Mission)

"Dharavi is a symbol of resilience and entrepreneurship. Through initiatives like this, we are not only supporting local industries but also strengthening the fabric of our community. The potential for growth, collaboration, and innovation within Dharavi is immense, and this is just the beginning," a spokesperson from the organisation said.

This initiative of producing 1 million handcrafted diyas has benefited approximately 500 artisans and their communities, who represent generations of craftsmanship according to the organisation.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>This initiative is part of a broader vision by Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Ltd. to empower local businesses and preserve traditional craftsmanship in the area.</p><p>(Photo Source: Dharawi Social Mission)</p></div>

This initiative is part of a broader vision by Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Ltd. to empower local businesses and preserve traditional craftsmanship in the area.

(Photo Source: Dharawi Social Mission)

"This is the largest order we have ever received. The support from DRPPL has empowered us to keep our traditions alive. It's not just about selling diyas, it's about passing down a legacy," Hanif Galwani, a member of the Kumbharwada Potters' Association, said.

The initiative is part of a larger vision by Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt. to empower local businesses and preserve traditional craftsmanship in Dharavi.

"In an age where machine made and imported goods dominate the market, this large-scale order of handcrafted earthen lamps promotes Indian artisans and their creations," the release said.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

ALSO READ

Adani Foundation Donates Rs 100 Crore For Young India Skills University In Telangana
Opinion
Adani Foundation Donates Rs 100 Crore For Young India Skills University In Telangana
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT