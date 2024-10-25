Dharavi Social Mission Facilitates Sale Of 1 Million Diyas To Adani Foundation, Mumbai Airport
The initiative is part of a larger vision by Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt. to empower local businesses and preserve traditional craftsmanship in Dharavi.
Dharavi Social Mission pulled off the sale of close to 1 million diyas from Dharavi’s Kumbharwada for this Diwali, according to a press release from Dharavi Social mission.
The diyas will be utilised by the Mumbai International Airport Ltd. for its passenger engagement initiatives, while the Adani Foundation will incorporate them into its awareness campaigns during the festive season.
This project to create one million handcrafted diyas has provided support to around 500 artisans and their communities.
(Photo Source: Dharawi Social Mission)
"Dharavi is a symbol of resilience and entrepreneurship. Through initiatives like this, we are not only supporting local industries but also strengthening the fabric of our community. The potential for growth, collaboration, and innovation within Dharavi is immense, and this is just the beginning," a spokesperson from the organisation said.
This initiative of producing 1 million handcrafted diyas has benefited approximately 500 artisans and their communities, who represent generations of craftsmanship according to the organisation.
This initiative is part of a broader vision by Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Ltd. to empower local businesses and preserve traditional craftsmanship in the area.
(Photo Source: Dharawi Social Mission)
"This is the largest order we have ever received. The support from DRPPL has empowered us to keep our traditions alive. It's not just about selling diyas, it's about passing down a legacy," Hanif Galwani, a member of the Kumbharwada Potters' Association, said.
"In an age where machine made and imported goods dominate the market, this large-scale order of handcrafted earthen lamps promotes Indian artisans and their creations," the release said.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.