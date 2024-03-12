Dharavi Resident Survey To Be Digital, Completion Expected In Six–Seven Months

The Adani Group's data collection survey in Mumbai's Dharavi, which is set to start next week, will involve the collection of biometric details, videography and documents of proof that will be verified and returned to the people, a top official said.

"The entire system will be electronic to make it foolproof," SVR Srinivas, chief executive officer of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt., told NDTV Profit.

The survey of lakhs of informal tenement residents of Dharavi is being done to determine the rehabilitation eligibility criteria under the proposed redevelopment project.

The first phase of the survey will be a pilot and the whole exercise is expected to be completed in the next six to seven months, Srinivas said. He reiterated that eligibility will be decided by the government only.

"The survey team will have a mobile app where the data will be fed, which will be connected to a central server for daily monitoring. It will also have a digital grievance redressal system," he said.

The survey will commence in Kamla Raman Nagar, the company said on Monday. A unique number will be given to each informal tenement, followed by laser mapping of the respective lane. A trained team will visit every tenement with an indigenously developed application to scan documents.

Under the redevelopment project, every informal tenement holder and qualified ineligible tenement holder will get a home. As per the DRP tender, all eligible and ineligible resident tenement holders will get a flat with an independent kitchen and toilet.

Eligible industrial and commercial units in redeveloped Dharavi will receive a five-year holiday in the state goods and services tax. This will help promote and formalise their businesses, according to the tender.

The Adani Group won the bid to redevelop Dharavi in November 2022.