Dharavi Redevelopment: Won Confidence Of Residents, Businesses, Says Devendra Fadnavis | NDTV Exclusive

The Dharavi slum redevelopment is one of the most unique and ambitious projects in the world and the government has made efforts to address all concerns of the residents and businesses there, Devendra Fadnavis said.

"We did a proper study to find out the roadblocks in the project," the Maharashtra deputy chief minister told NDTV Profit's Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive interview. "The local residents wanted to be rehabilitated there itself. So we acquired land belonging to the railways with help from the central government."

Fadnavis said the local enterprises in Dharavi didn't want to integrate with the formal economy due to tax concerns. In order to win their confidence, the government announced incentives like GST exemptions and better facilities.

He also said the government, out of humanitarian considerations, decided to provide affordable rental housing to tenants not eligible for full rehabilitation.

"This is one of the most unique (slum rehabilitation) projects in the world," the BJP leader said.

The Maharashtra government last year approved the Adani Group's bid to redevelop the area, which covers 625 acres (253 hectares) and has been described by officials as "the world's largest urban renewal scheme."