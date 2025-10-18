Dhanteras 2025 Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today On Oct. 18?

All scheduled and non-scheduled commercial banks across India will observe a number of holidays in October due to regional festivals and regular weekend closures. With major upcoming festivals like Diwali, banking services in many states and Union Territories will be available for a limited number of days.

Since today, October 18, 2025, is the third Saturday of the month, and it coincides with Dhanteras, confusion persists regarding whether banks are operational.

The clarification is as follows: Banks across India will remain open today, October 18, as Dhanteras is generally not a designated bank holiday. However, bank branches in Assam will remain closed today in observance of the regional festival Kati Bihu.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks are closed on scheduled dates for regional festivals, national holidays, and other designated days. This month, a total of 21 bank holidays, including weekend closures, are listed in the RBI calendar. This total accounts for 13 festive holidays across various states and Union Territories, plus the scheduled closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

While physical bank branches are closed on these days, essential digital services, including online and mobile banking, UPI payments, and ATM services, will continue to function normally. Customers are advised to check the regional holiday calendar for their local branch before planning a visit.