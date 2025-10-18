Dhanteras 2025 Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today On Oct. 18?
Bank Holiday Today: Banks generally remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, every month.
All scheduled and non-scheduled commercial banks across India will observe a number of holidays in October due to regional festivals and regular weekend closures. With major upcoming festivals like Diwali, banking services in many states and Union Territories will be available for a limited number of days.
Since today, October 18, 2025, is the third Saturday of the month, and it coincides with Dhanteras, confusion persists regarding whether banks are operational.
The clarification is as follows: Banks across India will remain open today, October 18, as Dhanteras is generally not a designated bank holiday. However, bank branches in Assam will remain closed today in observance of the regional festival Kati Bihu.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks are closed on scheduled dates for regional festivals, national holidays, and other designated days. This month, a total of 21 bank holidays, including weekend closures, are listed in the RBI calendar. This total accounts for 13 festive holidays across various states and Union Territories, plus the scheduled closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.
While physical bank branches are closed on these days, essential digital services, including online and mobile banking, UPI payments, and ATM services, will continue to function normally. Customers are advised to check the regional holiday calendar for their local branch before planning a visit.
Full List Of Upcoming Bank Holidays In October 2025
Monday, October 20: Bank holidays will be observed in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh (UT), Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi (NCT), Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh for Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi and Kali Puja.
Tuesday, October 21: A bank holiday will be observed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali, and Govardhan Pooja.
Wednesday, October 22: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar for Diwali, Vikram Samvant New Year Day, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami, and Laxmi Puja (Diwali).
Thursday, October 23: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh on October 23 for Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja Bhratridwitiya, and Ningol Chakkouba.
Monday, October 27: Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand on October 27 for the Chath Puja (Evening Puja) festival.
Tuesday, October 28: Banks will be closed in Bihar and Jharkhand on October 28 for the Chath Puja (Morning Puja) festival.
Friday, October 31: Banks will be closed in Gujarat on October 31 to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday.
What Is Kati Bihu
Kati Bihu, also known as Kongali Bihu, is a festival in Assam that marks the beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated during the Assamese month of Kati. Kati Bihu is a solemn festival of prayer and reflection for a prosperous harvest, with lamp lighting, and is a time of hope in hardship. It is associated with crop protection and worship of plants and crops, and is an animistic form of the festival.