Dhanteras 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Best Time To Buy Gold, Gold Prices And More

Diwali festivities in India are set to begin with Dhanteras on Oct. 29. The day is considered auspicious for buying precious metals like gold and silver as it symbolises the welcoming of Goddess Lakshmi. Dhanteras is derived from two Sanskrit words ‘Dhan’ which means wealth and ‘Teras’ which denotes the ‘13th day’.

Dhanteras is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar.

As per beliefs, buying gold, silver or other metals brings good luck and prosperity to one’s life.

Here is everything you need to know about buying gold on Dhanteras 2024: