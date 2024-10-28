Dhanteras 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Best Time To Buy Gold, Gold Prices And More
Here is everything you need to know about buying gold on Dhanteras 2024.
Diwali festivities in India are set to begin with Dhanteras on Oct. 29. The day is considered auspicious for buying precious metals like gold and silver as it symbolises the welcoming of Goddess Lakshmi. Dhanteras is derived from two Sanskrit words ‘Dhan’ which means wealth and ‘Teras’ which denotes the ‘13th day’.
Dhanteras is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar.
As per beliefs, buying gold, silver or other metals brings good luck and prosperity to one’s life.
When Is Dhanteras 2024?
Dhanteras 2024 will be celebrated on Oct. 29 this year, marking the beginning of the Diwali festivities. On this day, devotees worship Lord Kuber, the custodian of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of Ayurveda, health and healing. Many devotees also worship Goddess Lakshmi on Dhanteras for wealth and prosperity.
Dhanteras Puja Shubh Muhurat
The best time to do Dhanteras puja, or Dhanteras Shubh Muhurat is between 7 p.m. and 8:49 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Pradosh Kaal falls between 05:55 p.m. and 08:21 p.m.
Vrishabha Kaal is from 06:57 p.m. to 09:00 p.m.
Trayodashi Tithi starts at 10:31 a.m. on Oct. 29.
Trayodashi Tithi ends at 01:15 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Dhanteras: Best Time To Buy Gold And Silver
Dhantrayodashi Muhurat or the best time to buy gold and silver in major cities as per Drik Panchang:
Delhi: 6:31 p.m. to 8:13 p.m.
Mumbai: 7:04 p.m. to 8:37 p.m.
Bengaluru: 6:55 p.m. to 8:22 p.m.
Kolkata: 5:57 p.m. to 7:33 p.m.
Chennai: 6:44 p.m. to 8:11 p.m.
Hyderabad: 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Gurugram: 6:32 p.m. to 8:14 p.m.
Noida: 6:31 p.m. to 8:12 p.m.
Jaipur: 6:40 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.
Pune: 7:01 p.m. to 8:33 p.m.
Chandigarh: 6:29 p.m. to 8:13 p.m.
Ahmedabad: 6:59 p.m. to 8:35 p.m.
Gold Price Ahead Of Dhanteras
Ahead of Dhanteras, gold price in India was around Rs 80,000 per 10 grams mark. The price of 24-carat gold on Oct. 28 stood at Rs 79,800 per 10 grams, while the price of 22-carat gold was standing at Rs 73,150 per 10 grams. Spot prices for silver stood at Rs 97,520 per kilogram, as per the Bullions Association.
Why Buy Gold On Dhanteras?
Buying precious metals like gold, silver and copper are considered auspicious on Dhanteras. It is believed that buying them brings happiness and prosperity as they are loved by Goddess Lakshmi—the Hindu goddess of wealth, fortune, and prosperity.