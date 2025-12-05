DGCA Allows Airlines To Count Leave As Weekly Rest For Pilots: How Will This Move Help To End IndiGo Chaos

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday withdrew its earlier instructions related to weekly rest for airline crew members. The move comes amid ongoing operational disruptions that led to India’s largest airline, IndiGo, cancelling around 600 flights since Tuesday.

With this withdrawal, airlines can now use leave in place of weekly rest if required. The earlier rule had barred airlines from substituting weekly rest with leave.

“...In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations...the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect…,” an official statement from DGCA said.