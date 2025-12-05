DGCA Allows Airlines To Count Leave As Weekly Rest For Pilots: How Will This Move Help To End IndiGo Chaos
With this withdrawal, airlines can now use leave in place of weekly rest if required. The earlier rule had barred airlines from substituting weekly rest with leave.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday withdrew its earlier instructions related to weekly rest for airline crew members. The move comes amid ongoing operational disruptions that led to India’s largest airline, IndiGo, cancelling around 600 flights since Tuesday.
With this withdrawal, airlines can now use leave in place of weekly rest if required. The earlier rule had barred airlines from substituting weekly rest with leave.
“...In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations...the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect…,” an official statement from DGCA said.
DGCA withdraws instructions to all operators regarding Weekly Rest for crew members.— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025
"...In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations...the instructionâ¦ pic.twitter.com/uJXxs6Sxqy
What The Withdrawal Means For Airlines?
The now-withdrawn order by DGCA is expected to bring relief to all airlines facing operational issues and crew crunch. The withdrawal means that the regulator has relaxed one of its earlier strict rules on weekly rest for pilots.
Earlier, airlines were not allowed to count a pilot’s leave as weekly rest. This means that if a pilot had taken casual or earned leave in a week, weekly rest still had to be given separately as part of the new crew rest rules.
ALSO READ
IndiGo Flight Cancellation Status: Over 500 Flights Cancelled; Airline Assures DGCA Of Stability By Feb 10
Now, with this instruction withdrawn, airlines can once again use a pilot’s leave to count toward weekly rest, if needed. This will result in more flexibility in crew scheduling.
Under the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules, implemented last month, pilots now get 48 hours of weekly rest instead of 36 and night landings are limited to two instead of six. Night hours have also been extended by one hour.
While the rules apply to all airlines, IndiGo was hit the hardest as it controls 60% of India’s domestic aviation market. The airline failed to fully prepare for the second and final phase of the new crew rest and duty rules.
This resulted in widespread disruption of services. As a result, to ease the management of crew schedules, the DGCA relaxed its earlier rule and allowed airlines to count pilots’ leave toward their weekly rest. This is expected to provide temporary flexibility to stabilise operations.
The rules were first supposed to be implemented in June 2024, but were delayed after airlines sought more time. Following a Delhi High Court directive, DGCA implemented them in two phases, in July and November.
IndiGo Gets Relaxation In New Night Duty Rules Till Feb. 10
IndiGo has been granted a one-time exemption from the new night duty rules. This is valid until Feb. 10. The airline has been asked to submit review reports and a compliance roadmap outlining its plan to adopt the new FDTL norms.
The DGCA has granted IndiGo a one-time exemption for its A320 fleet from Phase-II of the new FDTL rules till Feb. 10.
"DGCA grants M/s IndiGo a temporary, one-time exemption for its A320 fleet from the revised FDTL Civil Aviation Requirements (Section 7, Series J, Part III, Rev 2, dated 26/03/2024, Phase-II), specifically: Para 3.11 – Night Duty (0000–0500); Para 6.1.4 – Operations encroaching on night duty. This exemption is provided solely to ensure operational stability," the regulator said.
DGCA added that IndiGo has been granted the exemption on the condition that it submits a progress report on its plan to stabilise operations. Additionally, within 30 days, the airline must submit a roadmap for full FDTL Phase-II compliance, including timelines for 100% adherence.