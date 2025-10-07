Devendra Fadnavis Reveals Plan To Transform Mumbai's Film City Into 'Global Level Film Hub'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the government will create a "world-class film ecosystem" in Mumbai's Goregaon Film City, as it competes against mega establishments in Hyderabad and Noida.

Speaking at an industry event, the CM promised transformation of the Goregaon Film City which has over 500 acres of land under control in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

"A plan to develop the film city was earlier made but it was not executed. The current government has decided to create a world-class film ecosystem there. State-of-the-art studios will be developed," Fadnavis said at the inauguration ceremony of FICCI Frames 2025 event.

"The entire area will be transformed into an iconic global-level film hub. The work will begin within the next year. The transformation is expected to be completed in four years," the CM said.