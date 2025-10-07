Devendra Fadnavis Reveals Plan To Transform Mumbai's Film City Into 'Global Level Film Hub'
The base of Bollywood, Mumbai has faced intense competition from other cities like Hyderabad and Noida.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the government will create a "world-class film ecosystem" in Mumbai's Goregaon Film City, as it competes against mega establishments in Hyderabad and Noida.
Speaking at an industry event, the CM promised transformation of the Goregaon Film City which has over 500 acres of land under control in the western suburbs of Mumbai.
"A plan to develop the film city was earlier made but it was not executed. The current government has decided to create a world-class film ecosystem there. State-of-the-art studios will be developed," Fadnavis said at the inauguration ceremony of FICCI Frames 2025 event.
"The entire area will be transformed into an iconic global-level film hub. The work will begin within the next year. The transformation is expected to be completed in four years," the CM said.
The Mumbai Film City or Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari at Goregaon was established in 1977 and is one of the largest studio complexes in India. The Goregaon film city has approximate 42 outdoor shooting locations.
The city has been India's film industry capital for decades, thanks to Bollywood.
However, other cities like Hyderabad and Noida have emerged as strong competition to the island city.
The Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad is recognised as the world's largest film city, offering a combination of filmmaking facilities and a thematic holiday destination spread over a 1,666 to 2,000-acre area outside the metropolis.
The Noida film city along the Yamuna Expressway covers a total area of 1,000 acres and houses numerous film studios, apart from several media houses. The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to develop more film city projects within the state to promote and provide facilities required for making films.