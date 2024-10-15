Depression Over Bay of Bengal Expected To Reach Chennai Coast On Oct. 17

The well-marked low pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday evening and it is expected to cross coast near Chennai on Oct. 17 morning, the India Meteorological Department said. In a post on 'X,' the IMD said that the well-marked low pressure area moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a depression and lay at 17.30 hours over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 490 km east-southeast of Chennai, 500 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 590 km southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.