NDTV ProfitNationDepression Over Bay of Bengal Expected To Reach Chennai Coast On Oct. 17
ADVERTISEMENT

Depression Over Bay of Bengal Expected To Reach Chennai Coast On Oct. 17

In a post on 'X,' the IMD said that the well marked low pressure area moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a depression and lay at 17.30 hours over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 490 km east-southeast of Chennai, 500 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 590 km southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

15 Oct 2024, 10:50 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The well-marked low pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday evening and it is expected to cross coast near Chennai on Oct. 17 morning, the India Meteorological Department said.</p><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
The well-marked low pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday evening and it is expected to cross coast near Chennai on Oct. 17 morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

Source: Unsplash

The well-marked low pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday evening and it is expected to cross coast near Chennai on Oct. 17 morning, the India Meteorological Department said. In a post on 'X,' the IMD said that the well-marked low pressure area moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a depression and lay at 17.30 hours over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 490 km east-southeast of Chennai, 500 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 590 km southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during early morning of Oct. 17 as a depression," the Met department added.

ALSO READ

Heavy Rain In Bengaluru: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For These Places In Karnataka
Opinion
Heavy Rain In Bengaluru: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For These Places In Karnataka
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT