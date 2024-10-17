Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Crosses Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh Coast; IMD Provides An Important Update

As per the latest update shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal crossed north Tamil Nadu - South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to north of Chennai, around 04:30 hrs IST on Thursday, October 17. Subsequently, it has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay over South coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North coastal Tamil Nadu at 05:30 hrs IST today. It will continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a low-pressure area during next 12 hours.

As the depression moves inland, interior areas of Peninsular India will see rains at many places. For the next few days Tamil Nadu including places like Chennai will receive moderate rains.