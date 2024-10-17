Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Crosses Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh Coast; IMD Provides An Important Update
Northeast Monsoon has been vigorous over North Tamilnadu with many places receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall for the last 48 hours.
As per the latest update shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal crossed north Tamil Nadu - South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to north of Chennai, around 04:30 hrs IST on Thursday, October 17. Subsequently, it has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay over South coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North coastal Tamil Nadu at 05:30 hrs IST today. It will continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a low-pressure area during next 12 hours.
As the depression moves inland, interior areas of Peninsular India will see rains at many places. For the next few days Tamil Nadu including places like Chennai will receive moderate rains.
Depression over westecentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal crossed north Tamil Nadu - South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to north of Chennai, near latitude 13.5 N and longitude 80.2 E around 0430 hrs IST of today, the 17th October.â¦ pic.twitter.com/ZHdxFq36G0— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 17, 2024
Earlier as per various forecast models, it was expected that the depression is likely to move into east-central on October 19 and move further west-northwards till October 22.
The NCUM group of models did not indicate any intensification of the system beyond a depression. They also indicated the system's movement towards the north Tamil Nadu coast and the emergence of the low-pressure area into east-central on October 18.
ECMWF model also indicated a depression to form on October 16 and further weaken into a low marked pressure area. The path projected by this model indicated the system will move west-northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and South Andhra coast on October 17.
Chennai Weather Forecast for October 17
Sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms & lightning is likely to occur. Temperature is likely to be around 26-27°C.
Despite the weakening of the depression, the Met department has continued to issue Orange and Yellow alerts for many places across Tamil Nadu on possibility of very heavy rainfall for October 17.
IMD issues Orange Alert for these places
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai districts and Puducherry.
IMD issues Yellow Alert for these places
Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts.
Thunderstorms with lightning is also likely to occur at one or two places over the Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.
ALSO READ
IMD Shares Important Update On Southwest Monsoon And Northeast Monsoon Season; Details Inside
Warnings for Tamil Nadu coast
Squally weather with wind speed up to 40 kmph to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph to prevail over the North Tamil Nadu coast until October 20. Squally weather with wind speed up to 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph will continue to prevail over the South Tamil Nadu Coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin areas.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above-sea areas during this period