Dense Fog Likely To Hit Flight Schedules At Delhi Airport: IndiGo, SpiceJet Issue Advisories

Dense fog covered large parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday morning, reducing visibility and slowing traffic. Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected, with several delays reported.

Delhi Airport and airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet have issued advisories, asking passengers to check flight status and contact airlines before heading to the airport.

In an X post at 7:00 a.m., the airport announced that dense fog has impacted flights and CAT III operations are being undertaken. CAT III or category 3 is part of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) allowing flights to land in adverse weather conditions like fog, snow, or rain.

“Our on-ground teams are working in close coordination with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across all terminals. For real-time flight updates, please reach out to your respective airlines,” the airport said.