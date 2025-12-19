Business NewsNationalDense Fog Likely To Hit Flight Schedules At Delhi Airport: IndiGo, SpiceJet Issue Advisories
ADVERTISEMENT

Dense Fog Likely To Hit Flight Schedules At Delhi Airport: IndiGo, SpiceJet Issue Advisories

Delhi Airport has issued an advisory, asking passengers to check flight status and contact airlines before heading to the airport.

19 Dec 2025, 09:46 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Very dense fog was likely in Delhi till around 8:30 a.m. (Photo: ANI)</p></div>
Very dense fog was likely in Delhi till around 8:30 a.m. (Photo: ANI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Dense fog covered large parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday morning, reducing visibility and slowing traffic. Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected, with several delays reported. 

Delhi Airport and airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet have issued advisories, asking passengers to check flight status and contact airlines before heading to the airport.

In an X post at 7:00 a.m., the airport announced that dense fog has impacted flights and CAT III operations are being undertaken. CAT III or category 3 is part of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) allowing flights to land in adverse weather conditions like fog, snow, or rain.

“Our on-ground teams are working in close coordination with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across all terminals. For real-time flight updates, please reach out to your respective airlines,” the airport said.

ALSO READ

No PUC, No Fuel Drive: Delhi Blocks 570 Vehicles, Fines Over 3,700 But Air Remains Toxic
Opinion
No PUC, No Fuel Drive: Delhi Blocks 570 Vehicles, Fines Over 3,700 But Air Remains Toxic
Read More

Flight Delays

With flights in Delhi operating under CAT III, delays are anticipated. Within the Instrument Landing System (ILS), specific categories define operations for qualified pilots using equipped aircraft and runways. Category IIIA allows a descent height below 100 feet with a runway visual range (RVR) of at least 200 metres. Category IIIB permits a descent height below 50 feet and an RVR not less than 50 metres. 

These advanced systems help pilots land safely without visual cues. However, airline officials said CAT-III does not remove all weather limits. During the season’s first dense fog spell this week, visibility dropped to 75–100 metres, below the 125-metre RVR required for take-offs. This forced several departures to be cancelled, according to The New Indian Express. Moreover, not all pilots are CAT-III trained, and delays can push unqualified crews into fog hours, leading to flight delays.

Airlines Issue Advisory

At 5:40 a.m., the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that very dense fog was likely in Delhi over the next three hours. Due to adverse weather conditions, several airlines, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, issued warnings.

“Early morning fog in Delhi and across parts of northern India is affecting visibility and impacting flight operations. We seek your understanding, as this is a seasonal occurrence, and flight movements are being managed accordingly to ensure safe and orderly operations. Customers travelling in the early hours may experience delays or revised timings. We recommend checking the latest flight status prior to leaving for the airport…,” IndiGo said in an X post.

Issuing a similar warning, SpiceJet said: “Due to expected bad weather at Delhi (DEL) tomorrow, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status…”

Air India also advised its passengers to stay updated on their flight status before heading to the airport.

ALSO READ

Noticeable Reduction In Vehicular Movement On Delhi Roads After GRAP-4 Imposition: Government
Opinion
Noticeable Reduction In Vehicular Movement On Delhi Roads After GRAP-4 Imposition: Government
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT