Delhi Pollution News: Dense Fog Grips Delhi Airport, CAT III Protocols Activated — Details Inside

Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL were disrupted on Wednesday morning as a thick blanket of dense fog was covered the National Capital Region.

The Delhi Airport issued an advisory. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the airport said that it has activated CAT III (Category III) landing protocols.

The activation of CAT III protocols enables specially equipped aircraft and trained pilots to land in extremely low visibility, often near zero, using advanced autoland systems. However, despite these technical safeguards, the airport warned that the prevailing conditions are likely to result in cascading delays and potential cancellations throughout the day.

These include "timely flight information, meals for delayed passengers, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations, no denial of boarding after timely check-in, baggage facilitation and prompt grievance redressal".

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, handles around 1,300 flights daily.