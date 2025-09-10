Delhi's New Animal Welfare Plan: Ten Lakh Dogs to Be Microchipped

The Delhi Animal Welfare Board has formulated a comprehensive State Action Plan to address the issue of stray animals, a direct response to a recent Supreme Court ruling on the matter. According to NDTV, the new plan introduces a series of significant measures aimed at better management and care for the city’s animal population.

A central component of the plan is the microchipping of 10 lakh dogs, a large-scale initiative intended to create a reliable database for population control and tracking. The new rules also mandate the registration of all pet shops to introduce a formal regulatory framework, which will help curb illegal breeding and sales.

Additionally, the plan includes a major technological upgrade with the digitalisation of the animal vaccination system, which will allow for a streamlined and more effective way to monitor and ensure the immunisation of animals across the city.

This move is expected to enhance public health and safety by improving the city's ability to track vaccination records and prevent the spread of diseases.