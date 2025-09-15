Delhi's IGI Airport T2 To Resume Operations On Oct. 26; Air India, IndiGo Flights To Shift
With the upgradation, the overall annual passenger handling capacity of IGI airport will increase to 100 million.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport's upgraded terminal 2 in Delhi will become operational from Oct. 26, airport operator GMR AERO-led Delhi International Airport Ltd., announced on Monday.
From the intervening night of October 25-26, around 120 daily domestic flights of Air India and IndiGo will shift operations to T2, as per official release.
Built 40 years ago by the Airports Authority of India, Delhi Airport's T2 terminal was shut down for upgradation in April this year. IGI Airport, the country's busiest, currently operates three terminals—T1, T2 and T3. It has four runways and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.
Key Features
As per Indian Express report, the upgraded T2 includes key passenger facilities and infrastructure upgrades.
Self baggage drop or SBD system, is among various key passenger facilities, which allows passengers to independently check in their luggage by scanning their boarding pass, tagging bags, and dropping them without assistance, reducing waiting times.
Another major addition is the installation of six new passenger boarding bridges or PBBs with autonomous docking technology, the first of its kind in India. Sourced from South Korea, these bridges are designed for quicker and safer aircraft handling, while also accommodating accessibility needs such as wheelchair ramps.
The upgraded design also includes, modern ceilings, skylight designs and upgraded flooring are expected to give the terminal a brighter and more open atmosphere.
The terminal will also feature a new high-resolution flight information display system or FIDS.
It all also feature, improved signage for better accessibility, and refurbished apron areas to streamline aircraft operations, the report added.
On infrastructure side, the upgradation has seen significant mechanical and electrical improvements, including renovated heating, ventilation and air conditioning or HVAC systems, advanced fire safety mechanisms, and stronger electrical infrastructure for uninterrupted operations.