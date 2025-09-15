Delhi's IGI Airport T2 To Resume Operations On Oct. 26; Air India, IndiGo Flights To Shift

The Indira Gandhi International Airport's upgraded terminal 2 in Delhi will become operational from Oct. 26, airport operator GMR AERO-led Delhi International Airport Ltd., announced on Monday.

With the upgradation, the overall annual passenger handling capacity of IGI airport will increase to 100 million. At present, only T1 and T3 are operational.

From the intervening night of October 25-26, around 120 daily domestic flights of Air India and IndiGo will shift operations to T2, as per official release.

Built 40 years ago by the Airports Authority of India, Delhi Airport's T2 terminal was shut down for upgradation in April this year. IGI Airport, the country's busiest, currently operates three terminals—T1, T2 and T3. It has four runways and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

