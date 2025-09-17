Delhi IGI Airport Reopens Runway 10/28 After Three Months

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport has reopened Runway 10/28 for regular operations, starting from Sept. 17. The runway was under renovation from the last three months. Runway 10/28 has now been upgraded for handling CAT-III flights. With this development, all four runways at Delhi's IGI Airport are now operational.

The upgradation works of the runway were postponed in May due to congestion issues. Later, the runway was shut from June 15 for three months.

The Instrument Landing System (ILS) on the runway was being upgraded to make the runway CAT III compliant, which will allow flight operations at low visibility conditions during foggy conditions.