Delhi's Air Quality Hits 'Severe Plus' Category, Low Visibility Procedures In Effect At Airport

In light of these conditions, Delhi International Airport Ltd., which operates Indira Gandhi International Airport, announced on Sunday night that low visibility procedures were in place. While all flight operations remained normal, DIAL confirmed that the visibility had been significantly impacted, and additional safety measures were being followed to ensure smooth operations at the airport. DIAL manages approximately 1,400 flight movements daily, making it one of the busiest airports in the country.

The Central Pollution Control Board reported the AQI at 484 at 8 a.m., categorising the air quality as 'severe plus'. This marks a sharp deterioration from the previous day, when the AQI was 441 at 4 p.m. and rose to 457 by 7 p.m., primarily due to unfavorable weather conditions.

When the AQI crosses 450, it triggers Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of pollution control measures implemented by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Under these restrictions, several key measures have been enforced to curb the worsening air quality and protect public health:

In addition to the pollution control measures, the Delhi government has ordered the closure of schools for all students except those in classes 10 and 12, who are exempt due to their upcoming board exams. The CAQM has also recommended that offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) operate at 50% capacity, with the rest working from home, to reduce commuter-related pollution.

