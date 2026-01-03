Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Severe’ Amid Winter Chill

Air quality in the national capital worsened on Friday, with Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index climbing to 243 — a level classified as ‘severe’ — as per data available on the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER application. The dip in air quality coincided with intense winter conditions, where cold temperatures and calm winds are trapping pollutants closer to the surface, limiting dispersion.

A large number of neighbourhoods across the city reported air quality in the poor to very poor categories, underscoring sustained exposure to toxic air. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions at isolated places in Delhi between January 2 and 5, cautioning that the prevailing weather may aggravate pollution levels further. With low wind speeds, dense fog, and falling mercury, pollutants are expected to accumulate in the lower atmosphere over the next few days.

Readings across several monitoring stations reflected worrying trends.

Anand Vihar: AQI 226

R.K. Puram: AQI 227

Rohini: AQI 264

Mundka: AQI 237

Chandni Chowk: AQI 228

ITO: AQI 187

Bawana: AQI 244

IGI Airport: AQI 223

These figures indicate that most parts of Delhi are witnessing air quality oscillating between poor and very poor, heightening health risks especially for children, elderly people, and those with respiratory illnesses. Authorities have urged residents to reduce prolonged outdoor activity, as long-term exposure at these levels can trigger breathing discomfort and exacerbate existing health conditions.