Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Severe’ Amid Winter Chill

The dip in air quality coincided with intense winter conditions, where cold temperatures and calm winds are trapping pollutants closer to the surface, limiting dispersion.

03 Jan 2026, 09:05 AM IST i
Delhi, Air Quality Index (AQI)
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) 
Air quality in the national capital worsened on Friday, with Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index climbing to 243 — a level classified as ‘severe’ — as per data available on the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER application. The dip in air quality coincided with intense winter conditions, where cold temperatures and calm winds are trapping pollutants closer to the surface, limiting dispersion.

A large number of neighbourhoods across the city reported air quality in the poor to very poor categories, underscoring sustained exposure to toxic air. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions at isolated places in Delhi between January 2 and 5, cautioning that the prevailing weather may aggravate pollution levels further. With low wind speeds, dense fog, and falling mercury, pollutants are expected to accumulate in the lower atmosphere over the next few days.

Readings across several monitoring stations reflected worrying trends.

  • Anand Vihar: AQI 226

  • R.K. Puram: AQI 227

  • Rohini: AQI 264

  • Mundka: AQI 237

  • Chandni Chowk: AQI 228

  • ITO: AQI 187

  • Bawana: AQI 244

  • IGI Airport: AQI 223

These figures indicate that most parts of Delhi are witnessing air quality oscillating between poor and very poor, heightening health risks especially for children, elderly people, and those with respiratory illnesses. Authorities have urged residents to reduce prolonged outdoor activity, as long-term exposure at these levels can trigger breathing discomfort and exacerbate existing health conditions.

