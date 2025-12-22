Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates As Smog Persists And Stage-IV Curbs Take Effect
Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 366 early on Monday, indicating severe pollution levels, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. During morning hours on December 22, the city’s temperature stood at 12°C with humidity at 100%, adding to the winter smog conditions.
Meanwhile, Data from the AQI detector website for Delhi indicated that PM2.5 concentration stood at 204 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 levels were recorded at 280 micrograms per cubic metre. PM2.5 refers to fine inhalable particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs, while PM10 includes slightly larger particles.
On Dec 21, The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked the strictest measures under its air pollution control plan, Stage-IV of GRAP with immediate effect in entire NCR in view of the deteriorating air quality in the region.
The commission noted that, AQI of Delhi exhibited a continuous increasing trend owing to very low speed wind, stable atmosphere, unfavorable weather parameters and meteorological conditions for dispersal of pollutants, resulting into trapping of the pollutants in the region.
Stage IV of GRAP brings the strictest restrictions in Delhi-NCR.Under this stage, the entry of trucks into Delhi is stopped, except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. However, CNG, LNG, electric and BS-VI diesel trucks are allowed.
The Supreme Court, during the hearing held on Dec. 19, observed that the Commission may take proactive actions based on consultation with stakeholders for preventing further deterioration of air quality in Delhi – NCR.