Delhi Pollution Crisis: AQI At 'Severe Plus' For Second Day, Schools, Universities Go Online

As the air quality deteriorated further, Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University announced that all classes would shift to online formats due to the health risks associated with the severe pollution. Delhi University will continue online classes until Nov. 23, while JNU has opted for virtual classes until Nov. 22. Both institutions assured that their scheduled exams and interviews would proceed as planned.

The Delhi government also announced the suspension of in-person classes starting Monday, shifting all education to online platforms. This decision impacts thousands of students across the city as the air quality remains a serious concern. The Directorate of Education has issued a circular to both private and government schools, instructing them to cease physical classes for all students in light of the ongoing air pollution crisis.

The Union Health Secretary issued an updated advisory on Monday, urging states and union territories to strengthen health systems in response to the pollution crisis. The advisory calls for raising awareness among vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions. It recommends the development of action plans at district and city levels to tackle air pollution’s health impacts and emphasises expanding the network of sentinel hospitals to monitor and respond to air pollution-related illnesses.

As the crisis deepens, the Supreme Court intervened, directing all states in the Delhi-NCR region to strictly enforce the Graded Response Action Plan Stage-4 restrictions. These measures include a ban on non-essential vehicles, halting construction activities, and limiting industrial operations. The court has emphasised that these measures will remain in place until further notice and has criticised the Commission for Air Quality Management for delaying the implementation of these restrictions. The court noted that it is the constitutional duty of the states to ensure a pollution-free environment for all citizens.