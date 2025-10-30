Delhi's 75% Households Hit By Viral Fever Amid Toxic Air, Survey Finds

The Delhi NCR region saw 75% of its households suffer from viral illnesses on Oct. 28, 2026 compared to 56% on Sept. 26, much worse than the 69% on Sept. 16, according to a research report by LocalCircles on Thursday.

"When comparing the results over the last one month, there has been considerable increase in the number of households where one or more individuals are down with covid/ flu/ viral fever like symptoms," the report said.

The report said that this was due to weather changes and deterioration in air quality, as the dip in night temperatures in northern states, combined with pollution caused by the bursting of firecrackers, and farm fires from neighbouring states.

This had made the air quality index levels hit the 400-500 range in most parts of Delhi NCR. The particulate matter 2.5 levels were touching nearly 350 now, far away from the safe levels under 35.

Many reported falling sick due to spread of H3N2 influenza virus and other types of viral diseases.

The symptoms reported include prolonged fever, persistent cough, sore throat, and body aches, with recovery from the ailments often taking longer than 10 days.

According to the report, the spread of the virus particularly impacted children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.