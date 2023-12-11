Delhi: WhatsApp-Based Bus Ticketing System In National Capital Soon; All You Need To Know
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) already has a WhatsApp-based ticketing system in place.
The Delhi government is planning to launch a WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system in the national capital on the lines of the Delhi Metro.
Officials told news agency PTI that the Transport Department of the city government is working on rolling out the digital ticketing system for DTC and cluster buses.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) already has a WhatsApp-based ticketing system in place. The service was launched in May this year and subsequently extended to all corridors of the rapid transit system, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro.
There will be a cap on the number of tickets a user can generate.
To purchase Delhi Metro tickets, passengers have to send a message with the text ‘Hi’ to +91 9650855800 on WhatsApp or scan the provided QR code to effortlessly purchase metro tickets using their smartphones across the whole network.
Ticket cancellations are not allowed in WhatsApp ticketing. A marginal convenience fee is applied to transactions made via credit or debit card, while no convenience fee is charged for UPI-based transactions.
Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, said, "Providing metro commuters with the option to purchase metro tickets through a simple chat will significantly enhance their travel experience. WhatsApp is the preferred messaging platform for the majority of Indians, and buying a metro ticket will now be as easy as messaging a friend or family member. We are confident that this integration will encourage more commuters to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of travel."
"Our goal is to simplify the transit experience for WhatsApp users, and this is another step in that direction. Every day, millions of commuters rely on the Delhi Metro to reach their desired destinations, and we are thrilled to provide this ticketing experience within their WhatsApp chats," Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, Meta in India, was quoted as saying in a statement.
