Delhi Wakes Up To Toxic Air On Diwali Morning; Overall AQI 'Very Poor'

The national capital woke up to a layer of smog on Diwali morning with the city's air quality index slipping into the 'very poor' category, as it crossed the 300-mark.

According to the SAMEER app by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 339 at 9 am. Data from around 38 monitoring stations showed that most parts of the city reported air quality levels above 300.