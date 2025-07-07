Delhi University Teachers' Body Petitions President Murmu Over Gaps In Four-Year UG Programme

Addressing a press conference, DUTA president Prof A K Bhagi said, 'Our biggest problem at present is that the fourth year under NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 is not feasible. We need manpower and funding for infrastructure expansion to accommodate the increased student intake, but we lack both.'

DUTA has urged the withdrawal of the Draft UGC (University Grants Commission) Regulations, 2025, in the absence of the Pay Review Committee (PRC) report, and demanded urgent redressal of long-standing service-related concerns. The petition was submitted through the Ministry of Education to the president, who is also the visitor of the university.