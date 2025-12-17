Delhi Traffic Police Intensify Crackdown On Polluting Vehicles: Over 8 Lakh Challans Issued In 2025

In a year marked by aggressive anti-pollution measures, Delhi Traffic Police have stepped up enforcement. From seizing thousands of old vehicles to issuing record challans for pollution violations, the capital is witnessing a strict crackdown to curb vehicular emissions and improve air quality.

On Wednesday the capital city saw a sharp drop in visibility and haze-obscured skyline as its AQI touched 340 with air quality in the "hazardous" zone.

Data from the AQI detector website for Delhi indicated that PM2.5 concentration stood at 243 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 levels were recorded at 337 micrograms per cubic metre.

In the same light the Delhi Traffic Police earlier launched a sweeping campaign against vehicular pollution, issuing over 8.22 lakh challans for vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) between January 1 and December 15. This marks a sharp rise from 5.98 lakh challans in 2024 and 2.32 lakh in 2023, NDTV reported.

A ban on 10-15 year old diesel and petrol vehicles is already in effect in Delhi. Strict action has also been taken in this regard. Further, a fine of Rs 20,000 is levied for transporting C&D waste or construction material without a cover.

Delhi Traffic Police have tightened restrictions on goods vehicles entering the city without a designated destination. Enforcement data shows a sharp escalation in checks over the past three years. 23,089 vehicles were inspected in 2023, rising to 452,892 in 2024, and surging to 1,482,951 in 2025. Correspondingly, the number of vehicles turned back also increased, from 10,012 in 2023 to 49,510 in 2024, and further to 77,399 this year, reflecting the city’s aggressive stance on curbing unnecessary vehicular movement and reducing pollution.

Delhi's air quality was continuously deteriorating, so the government implemented different stages of GRAP. This resulted in extensive checking at the Delhi border, restrictions on polluting vehicles, and thousands of fines. Trucks, buses, and light vehicles were all checked to improve Delhi's air quality.