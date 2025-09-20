Delhi Stadium Rentals Cut By 40-50% To Make City Hub For Concerts, Cultural Events

The reduction in stadium-booking charges is a 'historic step' in turning the capital into a hub for live events and concerts, Delhi Minister for Art, Culture, Languages and Tourism Kapil Mishra on Saturday said.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has announced a cut of about 40 to 50% in the booking charges of major stadiums in the city.

According to a statement, the move, taken jointly by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Delhi government, is expected to make the national capital more attractive for large-scale cultural shows and international events.

Calling it a major step towards making Delhi the most event-friendly city in the country, Mishra said the decision would help transform the capital into a global hub for live entertainment and concert economy.

He said the initiative is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.