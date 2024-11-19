Delhi Smog: Over 20 Trains Running Late As Dense Fog Blankets City—Check Full List
More than 20 trains in the Northern Railway (NR) zone are running late as thick fog surrounds Delhi and its neighbouring areas.
The smog also caused disruptions in vehicle movements and flight operations.
According to the Indian Railways, among the Delhi-bound trains running late, a few are delayed by up to 270 minutes. In this scenario, passengers who are scheduled to travel to and from Delhi should check the train running status on the National Train Enquiry System website, or NTES app before leaving for the railway station.
List of Trains Running Late Today
Here is a full list of trains running late on Nov. 19 due to dense fog in Delhi and its surrounding areas.
· Train No.19412 DLPC SBIB Express
· Train No.12214 DEE YPR Duronto Express
· Train No.22482 DEE JU SF Express
· Train No.14041 Mussoorie Express
· Train No.19032 Yoga Express
· Train No.15013 Ranikhet Express
· Train No.14118 Kalindi Express
· Train No.18101 Tata JAT Express
· Train No.12802 Purushottam Express
· Train No.12413 ALL JAT Express
· Train No.12984 CDG ALL Garib Rath
· Train No.14089 ANVT KTW Express
· Train No.15909 Avadh Assam Express
· Train No.12428 Rewa Express
· Train No.12401 Kota DDN AC Express
· Train No.12722 Dakshin Express
· Train No.22582 NDLS BUI SF Express
· Train No.22168 Singrauli Urjadhani Express
· Train No.11842 KKDE KURJ Express
· Train No.12137 Punjab Mail
· Train No.14023 DLI KKDE Express
· Train No.18237 Chhattisgarh Express
Delhi AQI Still Hazardous
The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘severe plus’ category on Tuesday, Nov. 19, as smog continued to choke the capital. As per data by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) at 6 am, Delhi AQI was recorded at 494, which was the worst this season. Officials said that this was due to the ‘unfavourable meteorological conditions’.
Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) panel on Monday invoked the anti-pollution plan Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV to combat the pollution.