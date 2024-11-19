Delhi Smog: Over 20 Trains Running Late As Dense Fog Blankets City—Check Full List

A layer of dense fog covered Delhi on Tuesday morning leading to train operation and traffic disruptions due to reduced visibility. More than 20 trains in the Northern Railway (NR) zone are running late as thick fog surrounds Delhi and its neighbouring areas.

The smog also caused disruptions in vehicle movements and flight operations.

According to the Indian Railways, among the Delhi-bound trains running late, a few are delayed by up to 270 minutes. In this scenario, passengers who are scheduled to travel to and from Delhi should check the train running status on the National Train Enquiry System website, or NTES app before leaving for the railway station.