Delhi Red Fort Explosion: Security Tightened At These Mumbai Railway Stations
Police were maintaining a strong vigil and stepped up security at important places and vital installations in the state and Mumbai.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday intensified patrolling at major railway stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Dadar, Thane, and Kalyan on the Central Railway network.
On the Western line, Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Vasai, and other stations on Western line were on alert with security tightened.
Dog squads and bomb detection and disposal teams have also been pressed into service to identify suspicious objects at railway stations. The railway police have appealed to passengers to travel cautiously and avoid touching unidentified objects. "We are on high alert," a senior RPF official told PTI in Mumbai.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Following the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, Mumbaiâs Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station has heightened security, with police and security personnel on high alert to ensure public safety and monitor all activities pic.twitter.com/n8IZlPNGEU— IANS (@ians_india) November 10, 2025
The RPF and GRP personnel were conducting checks on platforms and trains. Parcels and baggage were being scanned at key stations, a Central Railway spokesperson said. "All officials have been alerted," a Western Railway spokesperson said, adding that RPF was ensuring proper security in coordination with GRP and local police.
In the past, terrorist groups had targeted Mumbai's stations and suburban trains.
Mumbai Police conducted combing operations at various places. Police personnel were also deployed at the entry points of the city, including Dahisar, Thane, Vashi, and Airoli check posts.
Barricades have been placed on prominent roads, and suspicious persons and vehicles are being checked.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act in connection with the blast near Red Fort that claimed nine lives, officials said.
Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.
According to a senior police officer, an FIR has been registered at Kotwali police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act and sections of the BNS.
The FIR has been registered under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which deal with punishment and conspiracy for a terror attack.
A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles.
(With inputs from PTI)