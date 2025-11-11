Delhi Red Fort Explosion: Security Tightened At These Mumbai Railway Stations

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday intensified patrolling at major railway stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Dadar, Thane, and Kalyan on the Central Railway network.

On the Western line, Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Vasai, and other stations on Western line were on alert with security tightened.

Police were maintaining a strong vigil and stepped up security at important places and vital installations in the state and Mumbai.

Dog squads and bomb detection and disposal teams have also been pressed into service to identify suspicious objects at railway stations. The railway police have appealed to passengers to travel cautiously and avoid touching unidentified objects. "We are on high alert," a senior RPF official told PTI in Mumbai.