Delhi Red Fort Blast: Emergency Helpline Numbers Released For Victims, Families
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Most of the injured are being treated at LNJP Hospital, while others have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Center.
In the aftermath of the powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed nine and injured 20, authorities have issued emergency helpline numbers to assist victims and their families. Most of the injured are being treated at LNJP Hospital, while others have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Center.
Delhi Police has also activated its emergency and control room lines for immediate assistance. The helpline numbers are:
LNJP Hospital: 011-23233400, Emergency: 011-23239249
AIIMS Trauma Center: 011-26594405
Delhi Police Emergency: 112
Delhi Police Control Room: 011-22910010 or 011-22910011
Probe agencies are conducting a inquiry into the Delhi blast and those responsible for the tragedy will not be spared, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. "I wish to assure my fellow citizens that the country's leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident," he said.
"The findings of the investigation will soon be made public. I want to firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances," he said. The defence minister also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.
A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.
Over 20 people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away. Eyewitnesses said several vehicles were destroyed and glass panes of shops and even those at the nearby metro station were shattered.
According to officials, the explosion occurred in a car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort metro station. "The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior Delhi Fire Service officer.
Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said. The fire, officials said, was brought under control by 7.29 pm.
A high alert has been sounded in Delhi. Delhi Police’s Special Cell and anti-terror squads cordoned off the area and forensic teams began collecting samples from the wreckage.