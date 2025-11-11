Delhi Red Fort Blast: Emergency Helpline Numbers Released For Victims, Families

"The findings of the investigation will soon be made public. I want to firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances," he said. The defence minister also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.

Over 20 people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away. Eyewitnesses said several vehicles were destroyed and glass panes of shops and even those at the nearby metro station were shattered.

According to officials, the explosion occurred in a car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort metro station. "The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior Delhi Fire Service officer.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said. The fire, officials said, was brought under control by 7.29 pm.

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi. Delhi Police’s Special Cell and anti-terror squads cordoned off the area and forensic teams began collecting samples from the wreckage.