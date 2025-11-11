Delhi Red Fort Blast: DMRC Closes Lal Qila Metro Station After Deadly Car Explosion
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shut the Lal Qila station on Tuesday, Nov 11, following a blast near Red Fort that killed nine and injured 20 on Monday evening.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed the Lal Qila Metro Station for security reasons, a day after a blast near Red Fort left nine people dead and 20 injured.
In a post on X on Tuesday, DMRC issued a service update confirming the closure of the metro station. It stated, “Lal Qila Metro Station is closed due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal.”
DMRC has not released any additional details. Commuters are advised to follow the official social media accounts of DMRC for more updates.
High Alert In Delhi After Blast
The explosion occurred at 6:52 p.m. on Nov. 10 in a Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving severely damaged vehicles and casualties in the crowded area.
Delhi Police has launched a probe into the blast for possible terror links. An FIR has been lodged under Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which relate to acts of terrorism and associated penalties. Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act have also been included, along with charges of murder and attempted murder.
The incident took place only hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered nearly 3,000 kg of explosives from two homes in Faridabad, Haryana. The seizure included around 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, a fertiliser that can be used to make explosives, based on information from an arrested Jammu and Kashmir-based doctor, Adil Rather.
Footage Shows Moment Of Blast
CCTV and mobile footage from Chandni Chowk captured the moment the blast took place at a traffic signal near the Red Fort on Nov. 10. In the CCTV clip, people can be seen going about their usual routines before the explosion occurs. A separate mobile recording shows two men talking moments before the blast, after which chaos breaks out and people run in all directions.
Sources have indicated that central Delhi may have been the intended target, reported NDTV, as the car was seen travelling from Red Fort towards the city centre.