Delhi Red Fort Blast: DMRC Closes Lal Qila Metro Station After Deadly Car Explosion

The explosion occurred at 6:52 p.m. on Nov. 10 in a Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving severely damaged vehicles and casualties in the crowded area.

Delhi Police has launched a probe into the blast for possible terror links. An FIR has been lodged under Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which relate to acts of terrorism and associated penalties. Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act have also been included, along with charges of murder and attempted murder.

The incident took place only hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered nearly 3,000 kg of explosives from two homes in Faridabad, Haryana. The seizure included around 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, a fertiliser that can be used to make explosives, based on information from an arrested Jammu and Kashmir-based doctor, Adil Rather.