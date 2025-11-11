Business NewsNationalDelhi Red Fort Blast: CCTV Footage Captures Exact Moment Explosion Occurred — Watch
Delhi Red Fort Blast: CCTV Footage Captures Exact Moment Explosion Occurred — Watch

Delhi Blast News: A Hyundai i20 exploded near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening, leaving nine dead and 20 injured.

11 Nov 2025, 09:18 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Delhi Red Fort Blast CCTV Footage
(Photo source: PTI)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Footage from a CCTV camera and a mobile phone recording from Chandni Chowk show the moment panic gripped the area near the Red Fort when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 exploded at a traffic stop on Monday evening.

Nine people were killed and 20 were injured after the high-intensity explosion ripped through a moving car in the high-security area in Delhi, reported NDTV. Delhi police have invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) after forensic clues and intelligence inputs indicated possible terror links.

In a CCTV clip accessed by NDTV, people can be seen going about their routine. Two men are standing casually in front of a shop, while a woman passes by holding a shopping bag. It appears to be an ordinary Monday evening until, moments later, the blast takes place.

A mobile video recorded just moments before the explosion shows two men talking, although their conversation cannot be heard. Moments later, the blast occurs. The footage captures the sheer intensity of the explosion. Almost instantly, the atmosphere shifts from normal to chaotic as people scatter in every direction.

Watch The Footage Here:

Eyewitnesses told NDTV that they felt the shockwaves from the powerful blast, which also shook nearby residential buildings. Chandni Chowk, located in the heart of Old Delhi, is among the capital’s busiest and most congested neighbourhoods. The explosion caused several nearby cars in the area to catch fire.

News agency PTI shared separate CCTV visuals showing the suspect and the vehicle near the Red Fort Metro Station at Chandni Chowk.

Hours after the incident, sources told NDTV that one of the owners of the Hyundai i20 is from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. Police in Gurugram confirmed the arrest of Mohd Salman, the original owner of the vehicle with the number plate HR26 CE 7674. Salman told the police he had sold the car to a man called Tariq, who hails from Pulwama. It remains uncertain whether Tariq then resold the car to someone else.

The explosion happened on a day when authorities recovered over 2,500 kg of chemicals used to make explosives during nationwide raids on terror suspects.

