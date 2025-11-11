Delhi Red Fort Blast: CCTV Footage Captures Exact Moment Explosion Occurred — Watch

Footage from a CCTV camera and a mobile phone recording from Chandni Chowk show the moment panic gripped the area near the Red Fort when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 exploded at a traffic stop on Monday evening.

Nine people were killed and 20 were injured after the high-intensity explosion ripped through a moving car in the high-security area in Delhi, reported NDTV. Delhi police have invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) after forensic clues and intelligence inputs indicated possible terror links.

In a CCTV clip accessed by NDTV, people can be seen going about their routine. Two men are standing casually in front of a shop, while a woman passes by holding a shopping bag. It appears to be an ordinary Monday evening until, moments later, the blast takes place.

A mobile video recorded just moments before the explosion shows two men talking, although their conversation cannot be heard. Moments later, the blast occurs. The footage captures the sheer intensity of the explosion. Almost instantly, the atmosphere shifts from normal to chaotic as people scatter in every direction.