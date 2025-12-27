ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi Records 'Very Poor' Air Quality, Foggy Conditions Likely To Persist
The city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 355 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
A dense fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday morning, even as the air quality stayed in the 'very poor' category.
The city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 355 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The IMD has forecast foggy conditions for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.
The relative humidity stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.
Opinion
Delhi AQI In 'Very Poor' Category; 'Severe' At 16 Places
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT