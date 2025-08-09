Delhi Records Coldest August Day In 14 Years After Heavy Rains

Additionally, under overcast skies and intermittent rain, the capital recorded a maximum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, 7.8 notches below normal, while the minimum temperature was 23.8 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches below average.

According to the data, it is also among the 10 lowest maximum temperatures for August at Safdarjung station since 1969. The weather department has forecast cloudy skies and rain for Sunday.