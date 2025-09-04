Delhi Rains: SpiceJet, IndiGo And Air India Issue Travel Advisories As IMD Predicts More Showers
Multiple airlines have issued advisories warning passengers of flight delays, cancellations and slow road traffic movement amid heavy rain in the national capital.
Heavy rains across the national capital in the last two days disrupted flight operations, prompting airlines and the Delhi airport to issue travel advisories for passengers. Multiple airlines cautioned that adverse weather could cause delays and cancellations, while urging travellers to plan in advance and monitor their flight status.
Airlines issued advisories after intense rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR on Sept. 3, which led to waterlogging, traffic congestion and slower movement to and from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further spells of rain for the next two days in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), keeping fliers on alert.
SpiceJet Advisory
In a post on X, SpiceJet said, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status.
IndiGo Advisory
IndiGo said that delays were likely both in the skies and on the ground. It noted that heavy rainfall and thunderstorms could slow airport traffic and advised travellers to allow extra time for their journey. The advisory mentioned, “With heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in #Delhi, we’re seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport.
While we can’t control the skies, we’re doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground. Please check your flight status and consider giving yourself a little cushion of time to reach the airport. We’ll keep you posted and we’re always around if you need help.”
Air India Advisory
Tata-owned Air India also advised passengers to check their schedules before heading to the airport. “Rain is likely to affect flight operations to and from Delhi today. We advise you to check your flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before leaving, and allow additional time for your travel to the airport,” read the advisory.
Delhi Airport Advisory
Meanwhile, Delhi airport also issued updates, acknowledging the impact of waterlogging on road connectivity. “Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the Delhi-NCR region, road traffic to and from Delhi Airport is currently slower than normal. We recommend that passengers consider alternative modes of transportation, such as the Delhi Metro, to avoid potential delays,” the advisory read.
According to a PTI report, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached Yamuna Bazaar for rescue work as the area remains flooded due to the swollen Yamuna river. The water level has reportedly stabilised and may start receding by 8 p.m. on Sept. 4. At 9 a.m., the water level stood at 207.47 metres at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge, leaving low-lying areas inundated.
IMD Weather Update
According to the IMD forecast, Delhi will continue to see wet conditions for the next two days. On Sept. 4, the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers and a chance of moderate rain in the afternoon or evening. For Sept. 5, the weather agency has predicted cloudy skies with spells of light rain or thundershowers and the possibility of moderate rain at a few locations.