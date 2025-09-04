Delhi Rains: SpiceJet, IndiGo And Air India Issue Travel Advisories As IMD Predicts More Showers  

Heavy rains across the national capital in the last two days disrupted flight operations, prompting airlines and the Delhi airport to issue travel advisories for passengers. Multiple airlines cautioned that adverse weather could cause delays and cancellations, while urging travellers to plan in advance and monitor their flight status.

Airlines issued advisories after intense rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR on Sept. 3, which led to waterlogging, traffic congestion and slower movement to and from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further spells of rain for the next two days in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), keeping fliers on alert.