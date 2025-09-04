Delhi Rains: Nigambodh Ghat, Relief Camps Flooded As Yamuna Swells Past 207 Metres | Watch Videos

Yamuna floodwater caused mayhem in several key stretches of the national capital on Thursday, Sept. 4. Shop goods were destroyed and traffic in several areas was disrupted, throwing life out of gear for thousands of people in New Delhi, as the river breached the 207-metre market for the fifth time since 1963.

The water from the flooded river entered the Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi's oldest and busiest cremation ground, forcing it to halt operations. The Nigambodh facility stopped conducting cremations around 2.30 pm, and only the rituals which began earlier in the morning were being completed, an MCD official said.

Located along the Ring Road behind the Red Fort, Nigambodh Ghat, with a capacity of 42 cremation platforms, is the city's oldest, largest, and busiest cremation ground. On average, it handles 55 to 60 cremations daily.