Delhi Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Over 100 Flights Delayed

Airline operators like SpiceJet and Indigo have issued travel advisories.

09 Aug 2025, 09:13 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi will likely to see thunderstorm on Saturday, predicted Indian Meteorological Department.&nbsp; &nbsp;(NDTV Photo)</p></div>
Delhi will likely to see thunderstorm on Saturday, predicted Indian Meteorological Department.   (NDTV Photo)

The India Meteorological Department has called a "red alert" and forecast thunderstorms with rain for Delhi on Saturday. More than a 100 flights have been delayed in the national capital and that several areas are waterlogged.

Airline operators like Spicejet and Indigo have issued travel advisories. Flight tracking website Flightradar showed that 135 flights to and from Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport were delayed on Saturday morning.

Waterlogging at Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, Kidwai Nagar, among others, slowed down traffic in the area.

The downpour began late night around 11 pm on Friday and has continued till Saturday morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s air quality index stood in the “moderate” category at 116 on Friday.

According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

With text input from PTI.

