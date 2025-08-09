Delhi Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Over 100 Flights Delayed

Waterlogging at Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, Kidwai Nagar, among others, slowed down traffic in the area.

The downpour began late night around 11 pm on Friday and has continued till Saturday morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s air quality index stood in the “moderate” category at 116 on Friday.

According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.