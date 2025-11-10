Delhi Air Pollution: Why GRAP III Curbs Are Still Not Enforced Even As AQI Turns 'Severe'
Delhi’s air quality has been worsening since Diwali, with the AQI rising to alarming levels, indicating ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality in many areas of the national capital in the last few days. However, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the statutory body to control air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), is yet to impose stricter norms under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
After a recent review meeting, the pollution body has clarified that there is no need of immediate need for GRAP Stage-III restrictions due to the improving trend and favourable weather conditions.
Why GRAP III Curbs Are Still Not Enforced In Delhi
As per the anti-pollution guidelines, under GRAP, stage-III restrictions are imposed in Delhi-NCR when the quality plunges to the ‘severe’ category with AQI rising to 401-450. However, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP, which evaluates pollution levels and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, has not recommended GRAP III curbs after its latest review meeting.
Despite the high pollution levels, a consistent decline in the AQI levels and IMD prediction of improving weather conditions don’t necessitate GRAP-III curbs, according to CAQM.
“Given the consistent decline in AQI and forecasts indicating that air quality will stay in the ‘Very Poor’ category over the next few days, invocation of Stage-III measures is not required at the moment,” CAQM said, according to a New Indian Express report.
The stricter norms under GRAP-III include bans on construction and demolition activities, diesel generators, and restrictions on polluting industries, among others.
For now, measures under GRAP Stage I and Stage II will continue in Delhi-NCR. The government has already imposed several restrictions to curb vehicular emissions and construction pollution. The GRAP Stage-II restrictions were imposed on Oct. 19.
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a multi-dimensional framework to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The restrictions under GRAP guidelines are imposed in four stages as per AQI levels: Stage I (AQI 201–300), Stage II (AQI 301–400), Stage III (AQI 401–450) and Stage IV (AQI above 450).
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'
On Monday morning, many areas in Delhi-NCR recorded 'very poor' air quality as a thick layer of haze continued to cover the national capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 345 at 8 a.m. Most parts of the city and neighbouring areas reported AQI levels between 300 and 400, as the air quality remained in the 'very poor' to 'severe' zone. The AQI in Bawana stood at 412 as the air quality plunged to the 'severe category'.
The air quality in the national capital also remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, with the AQI reaching 391 in the morning, as per the CPCB data.
As per the CPCB categorisation, an AQI of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, and 301-400 very poor. An AQI between 401 and 450 is considered ‘severe', and above 450 ‘severe-plus’.