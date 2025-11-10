Delhi Air Pollution: Why GRAP III Curbs Are Still Not Enforced Even As AQI Turns 'Severe'

As per the anti-pollution guidelines, under GRAP, stage-III restrictions are imposed in Delhi-NCR when the quality plunges to the ‘severe’ category with AQI rising to 401-450. However, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP, which evaluates pollution levels and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, has not recommended GRAP III curbs after its latest review meeting.

Despite the high pollution levels, a consistent decline in the AQI levels and IMD prediction of improving weather conditions don’t necessitate GRAP-III curbs, according to CAQM.

“Given the consistent decline in AQI and forecasts indicating that air quality will stay in the ‘Very Poor’ category over the next few days, invocation of Stage-III measures is not required at the moment,” CAQM said, according to a New Indian Express report.