Delhi Pollution News: Rs 2.36 Crore Fines, 48 Sites Closed — Inside The New Dust-Control Push
Delhi Government has stepped up enforcement of dust control measures with fines, site closures and strict monitoring to curb pollution.
The Delhi government has cracked the whip against dust pollution with strict implementation of guidelines and punitive measures for violations amid the worsening air quality in the national capital. The government has imposed fines of over Rs 2.36 crore while shutting down 48 construction sites in the past month.
Continuing its strict vigil against dust pollution, the government has issued more than 200 show-cause notices for violations. Backed by real-time surveillance and continuous field inspections, the new measures demonstrate a commitment by the government to tackle pollution “with measurable, science-led enforcement rather than hollow announcements,” according to Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, PTI reported.
Since Oct. 15, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has intensified its anti-dust drive, inspecting 1,262 construction sites exceeding 500 square metres. Of these, 747 construction projects are now registered on the DPCC’s Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment Portal as part of the expanded monitoring. The portal integrates real-time video fencing, PM2.5 and PM10 sensors and public display boards to show each project’s compliance status.
Sirsa added that the government was determined to deliver measurable on-ground results through rigorous inspections, enforcement and inter-agency coordination.
Of the inspected sites, more than 200 received show-cause notices, 48 were ordered closed and 35 were penalised, generating over Rs 2.36 crore in environmental compensation for dust-control violations.
The DPCC has also extended its surveillance beyond registered construction sites, mapping 4,881 localities and surveying 467 areas, flagging 33 violations for immediate action. According to the PTI report, remote oversight, the minister said, ensures that “every project remains under live scrutiny at every hour of the day.”
In addition, the DPCC has been monitoring diesel generator (DG) sets, enforcing retrofit emission-control devices and pushing industries to transition to piped natural gas (PNG), following the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directives.
A citywide virtual training for officials of registered construction projects was conducted on Nov. 17, while coordination has been strengthened with agencies such as MCD, NDMC, PWD, CPWD, DDA, DMRC and DJB.
Sirsa personally reviewed dust mitigation efforts in Palam, Dwarka and Mahipalpur, areas with high suspended dust levels due to construction, traffic and waste accumulation. He instructed officials to ensure proper barricading, anti-dust netting, treated-water sprinkling, debris removal and compliance with construction rules along stretches undergoing road and footpath repairs.
More than 1,800 enforcement personnel and 35 dedicated DPCC teams are deployed across the city. Dust suppression and sweeping operations have been intensified at 62 traffic hotspots, with agencies instructed to maintain water sprinkling, enforce construction compliance, and take immediate corrective action based on daily inspection reports.