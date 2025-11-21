Delhi Pollution News: Rs 2.36 Crore Fines, 48 Sites Closed — Inside The New Dust-Control Push

The Delhi government has cracked the whip against dust pollution with strict implementation of guidelines and punitive measures for violations amid the worsening air quality in the national capital. The government has imposed fines of over Rs 2.36 crore while shutting down 48 construction sites in the past month.

Continuing its strict vigil against dust pollution, the government has issued more than 200 show-cause notices for violations. Backed by real-time surveillance and continuous field inspections, the new measures demonstrate a commitment by the government to tackle pollution “with measurable, science-led enforcement rather than hollow announcements,” according to Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, PTI reported.

Since Oct. 15, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has intensified its anti-dust drive, inspecting 1,262 construction sites exceeding 500 square metres. Of these, 747 construction projects are now registered on the DPCC’s Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment Portal as part of the expanded monitoring. The portal integrates real-time video fencing, PM2.5 and PM10 sensors and public display boards to show each project’s compliance status.

Sirsa added that the government was determined to deliver measurable on-ground results through rigorous inspections, enforcement and inter-agency coordination.

Of the inspected sites, more than 200 received show-cause notices, 48 were ordered closed and 35 were penalised, generating over Rs 2.36 crore in environmental compensation for dust-control violations.