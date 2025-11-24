'Leaving Delhi Should Be Your Top Priority': London-based Techie Urges As Pollution Worsens

An Indian tech professional living in London urged people to abandon Delhi due to its deteriorating air quality, revealing that even a brief visit left him gasping for breath.

“Leave Delhi, go in debt if you have to,” wrote Kunal Kushwaha, Senior Developer Advocate at CAST AI.

He urged residents to leave the city for their own well-being, adding that investing in property there no longer makes sense. He extended this advice beyond Delhi, telling those living in Mumbai to relocate themselves and their work elsewhere.

“I used to think, how bad can the AQI really be for people in Delhi? I knew it was bad, but I never understood the scale because I didn’t feel it as drastically. I grew up in Delhi, studied here, and never felt a huge difference. You see people on the streets without masks, just walking around, and even people going for morning runs.”