'Leaving Delhi Should Be Your Top Priority': London-based Techie Urges As Pollution Worsens
The warning of a London-based Indian professional to “Leave Delhi, go in debt if you have to” went viral after he recounted his struggle with the city’s air pollution upon landing.
An Indian tech professional living in London urged people to abandon Delhi due to its deteriorating air quality, revealing that even a brief visit left him gasping for breath.
“Leave Delhi, go in debt if you have to,” wrote Kunal Kushwaha, Senior Developer Advocate at CAST AI.
He urged residents to leave the city for their own well-being, adding that investing in property there no longer makes sense. He extended this advice beyond Delhi, telling those living in Mumbai to relocate themselves and their work elsewhere.
“I used to think, how bad can the AQI really be for people in Delhi? I knew it was bad, but I never understood the scale because I didn’t feel it as drastically. I grew up in Delhi, studied here, and never felt a huge difference. You see people on the streets without masks, just walking around, and even people going for morning runs.”
Leave Delhi, go in debt if you have to.— Kunal Kushwaha (@kunalstwt) November 22, 2025
“But I was wrong. It’s a crisis. And honestly, leaving this city should be your top priority. After living in London for a few years and breathing clean air, the moment I landed in Delhi. I could literally taste and smell the pollution. Even AQI 200 hit me hard: sore throat, and a feeling like needles in my lungs. I could actually feel the pollution entering my body,” he added.
He urged people to refrain from investing in property in Delhi or Mumbai.
“Please leave this city for your own sake. Buying a property here does not make sense either. Same for Mumbai. If you can, pack your bags and move yourself and your work somewhere else. I’ve cut my trip short and I’m leaving this city tomorrow,” he said.
The post generated several reactions on X.
“Polluted air is literally the poison.2 weeks ago the Delhi AQI was around 600 and it led to sore throat -> cough -> Fever for 10 days. Look at Europe in comparison. Single digit AQI??” wrote one user.
Some pointed out that not everyone can afford to shift out of Delhi.
"Leave Delhi" is great advice for the tiny percent who can. The rest of us need the air fixed, not a relocation plan,” said one user.
“True and companies, schools and other non important instituitions are still open like its nothing. Clearly its a health emergency but government isn’t doing what they can. Leave controlling pollution they are not even doing WFH mandatory for public health,” another user wrote.