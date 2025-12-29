Delhi Pollution News: AQI Worsens, Flights Affected, Akums Finance Chief Resigns — Check Details

Delhi is in the grip of a severe health emergency as air pollution levels continue to soar. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for very dense fog on Monday.

As of 7:35 a.m., the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at around 460, placing it firmly in the “hazardous” category. Nineteen monitoring stations across Delhi reported hazardous air quality, with Anand Vihar recording the highest AQI. Other stations reported levels ranging from “very poor” to “severe.”

At Delhi airport, the visibility is down to 125 meters. Sharing a passenger advisory on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Airport informed that "flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays or cancellations."