Delhi Pollution News: AQI Spikes As Weather Conditions Worsen — Check Latest Updates
Schools in Delhi and Noida are also required to hold classes in a hybrid mode, allowing students to attend online where feasible.
Delhi’s air quality remained in the hazardous category on Monday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering around 568, despite the implementation of Stage Four (GRAP-4) emergency measures across the National Capital Region to curb vehicular emissions and construction activity.
Amid the heightened smog, IndiGo and Spicejet have also issued travel advisories for routes connecting Delhi, asking passengers to be prepared of any flight delays or disruptions.
IndiGo posted on X, "Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support."
Meanwhile SpiceJet also posted its advisory on X, "Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."
ALSO READ
Delhi Pollution: GRAP 4 Restrictions On Vehicles, Construction Invoked As AQI Hits 'Severe'
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday evening invoked the highest level of the Graded Response Action Plan for Delhi and its adjoining areas, the Ministry of Environment said in an advisory.
The measures include a complete ban on the entry of trucks into Delhi, except those carrying essential goods, running on CNG, LNG or electricity, or providing emergency services.
As part of the restrictions, all government and private offices have been directed to operate at 50 per cent strength, with the remaining employees working from home. Schools in Delhi and Noida are also required to hold classes in a hybrid mode, covering not only primary students but also Classes VI to IX and XI in Delhi and the most affected NCR districts, allowing students to attend online where feasible.
The severe pollution has begun to impact public health, with Delhi hospitals reporting a 20–30% rise in respiratory cases, including a growing number of first-time patients and young adults, doctors said.
On Sunday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 461, marking the most polluted day of the winter and the second-worst December air quality level on record. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI readings above 401 fall in the severe category, while values between 301 and 400 are considered very poor.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently urged hotel and restaurant owners to install mist spray systems on rooftops, describing the hospitality industry as a key partner in the fight against air pollution. She said such systems could significantly reduce particulate matter while using far less water than traditional anti-smog guns.