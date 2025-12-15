Delhi Pollution News: AQI Spikes As Weather Conditions Worsen — Check Latest Updates

IndiGo posted on X, "Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support."

Meanwhile SpiceJet also posted its advisory on X, "Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."