Delhi Pollution News: Air Turns Hazardous Again As AQI Hits 375
Delhi's air pollution crisis persists on Dec. 3, 2025, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) registering at a hazardous 375 at 8:00 a.m.
The Delhi air pollution was driven by elevated PM2.5 levels of 262 µg/m³ and PM10 at 356 µg/m³, according to AQI.in.
This 'hazardous' category signals emergency conditions.
Major pollutants include particulate matter from vehicles, industry, and crop burning, with nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide exacerbating the smog.
(This is a developing story and will be updated story.)
