Delhi Pollution News: Air Turns Hazardous Again As AQI Hits 375

Delhi's air pollution crisis persists on Dec. 3, 2025, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) registering at a hazardous 375 at 8:00 a.m.

The Delhi air pollution was driven by elevated PM2.5 levels of 262 µg/m³ and PM10 at 356 µg/m³, according to AQI.in.

This 'hazardous' category signals emergency conditions.

Major pollutants include particulate matter from vehicles, industry, and crop burning, with nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide exacerbating the smog.

