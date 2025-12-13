Delhi Pollution: GRAP 4 Restrictions On Vehicles, Construction Invoked As AQI Hits 'Severe'
Government and private sector offices will be allowed to operate at 50% strength and rest to work from home.
The Delhi government on Saturday invoked emergency restrictions on vehicles and construction activity in the National Capital Region as air pollution worsened. Official data showed the AQI dipping from 431 at around 4:00 p.m. to 441 by 6:00 p.m., prompting concerns that pollution levels could soon breach the "Severe+" threshold.
The Commission on Air Quality Management's Sub-Committee on Graded Response Action Plan decided to invoke all actions under Stage-IV or ‘Severe+’ Air Quality, news agency ANI reported.
The commission said these emergency measures would come into force in addition to the restrictions already being implemented under Stages I, II and III of the GRAP.
GRAP 4 Restrictions
A ban entry of truck traffic into Delhi, except those carrying essential goods/services and all LNG/CNG/electric trucks.
Light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi (except EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel) disallowed unless carrying essential goods/services.
Delhi-registered diesel Medium & Heavy Goods Vehicles banned, except for essential goods/services.
All construction and demolition activities to be stopped, including linear public projects (highways, flyovers, pipelines, etc.).
The GRAP Stage IV also stipulates government schools to consider discontinuing physical classes for grades VI–IX and XI and shift to online mode.
The Delhi government may consider additional emergency measures like closure of colleges/ educational institutions and closure of non-emergency commercial activities, permitting running of vehicles on odd-even basis of registration numbers etc.
As per reports, a dense toxic smog enveloped Delhi's Anand Vihar this evening as AQI surged to 488, falling in the ‘severe’ category raising serious health concerns.
Thick toxic smog covered India Gate and Kartavya Path as air quality plunged to severe levels, with AQI recorded at 407.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said sero incidents of stubble burning in the national capital Delhi was reported this year, despite 7,000 acres of paddy cultivation. "Nnot a single instance of stubble burning in Delhi. A decisive step towards clean air through strict monitoring and cooperation from farmers," she said.