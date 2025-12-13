Delhi Pollution: GRAP 4 Restrictions On Vehicles, Construction Invoked As AQI Hits 'Severe'

The Delhi government on Saturday invoked emergency restrictions on vehicles and construction activity in the National Capital Region as air pollution worsened. Official data showed the AQI dipping from 431 at around 4:00 p.m. to 441 by 6:00 p.m., prompting concerns that pollution levels could soon breach the "Severe+" threshold.

The Commission on Air Quality Management's Sub-Committee on Graded Response Action Plan decided to invoke all actions under Stage-IV or ‘Severe+’ Air Quality, news agency ANI reported.

The commission said these emergency measures would come into force in addition to the restrictions already being implemented under Stages I, II and III of the GRAP.