Delhi Police Busts Fake IndiGo Recruitment Scam: Two Suspects Arrested

In what seemed like a promising career move with IndiGo Airlines, turned into a costly fraud for Rohit Yadav, who lost Rs 24,100 to conmen posing as airline recruiters. Delhi Police have now arrested two suspects linked to the online scam.

As per an ANI report, Yadav explained in his complaint that he had come across what seemed to be a genuine job posting on Facebook. After dialling the contact number listed, he was soon approached by an individual introducing himself as Rohit Sharma.

The caller told him that to move forward with the application, he had to pay Rs 350 as a registration fee and an additional Rs 3,250 towards uniform expenses, assuring him the money would be reimbursed with his first salary.

The caller’s assurance led Yadav to make the required payment. Shortly afterwards, he received on WhatsApp what looked like an IndiGo gate pass along with a service bond.

The fraudsters later pressed him for more money, asking Rs 15,500 for an agreement and another Rs 5,000 in so-called file charges. Trusting them once again, the complainant obliged. But almost immediately, the men disappeared from contact, blocking him and leaving their numbers inactive.