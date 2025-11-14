Delhi On High Alert: Police Issue Travel Advisory After Red Fort Explosion, Check Details

Following the car blast near Red Fort in Delhi on Nov. 10, 2025, police have issued a travel advisory amid heightened security in the national capital. Those who have any travel planned have been advised to arrive early at railway stations and airports to avoid delays.

Milind Dumbre, Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range), said a travel advisory has been issued to facilitate enhanced security checks at railway stations, metro stations and the Delhi airport.

"Passengers are advised to reach railway stations at least one hour before the scheduled departure of their trains, metro stations at least 20 minutes before the scheduled departure, and the airport at least three hours prior to their scheduled flights," Joint CP Dumbre said as per an NDTV report.

The new advisory aims to streamline security procedures and minimise last-minute rush, specifying clear reporting times for travellers.

“The advisory has been issued to ensure smooth security checks, avoid last-minute inconvenience, and facilitate timely boarding amid the intensified security measures in and around major railway stations, metro stations and the airport of Delhi,” Dumbre said.