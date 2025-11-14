Delhi On High Alert: Police Issue Travel Advisory After Red Fort Explosion, Check Details
Delhi police have asked commuters to reach airports and railway stations well in advance to avoid delays.
Following the car blast near Red Fort in Delhi on Nov. 10, 2025, police have issued a travel advisory amid heightened security in the national capital. Those who have any travel planned have been advised to arrive early at railway stations and airports to avoid delays.
Milind Dumbre, Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range), said a travel advisory has been issued to facilitate enhanced security checks at railway stations, metro stations and the Delhi airport.
"Passengers are advised to reach railway stations at least one hour before the scheduled departure of their trains, metro stations at least 20 minutes before the scheduled departure, and the airport at least three hours prior to their scheduled flights," Joint CP Dumbre said as per an NDTV report.
The new advisory aims to streamline security procedures and minimise last-minute rush, specifying clear reporting times for travellers.
“The advisory has been issued to ensure smooth security checks, avoid last-minute inconvenience, and facilitate timely boarding amid the intensified security measures in and around major railway stations, metro stations and the airport of Delhi,” Dumbre said.
Officials have urged residents and commuters to cooperate with security personnel to enable smooth travel and maintain safety across the capital.
Security agencies are still probing the blast, analysing evidence linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, identified as the main suspect, who is reported to have died in the explosion.
Recent surveillance footage confirms Dr. Umar’s arrival in Delhi via the Badarpur border, driving a white Hyundai i20. Visuals show the suspect stopping at a toll plaza and making a cash payment before proceeding.
According to sources quoted by ANI, investigators have also found diaries belonging to Dr. Umar and the co-accused, Dr. Muzammil.
Entries in the recovered diaries mention dates between Nov. 8-12, indicating that preparations for the incident may have been taking place during that period. According to ANI, the notes also list around 25 names, mainly comprising people from Jammu and Kashmir, Faridabad, and Haryana.