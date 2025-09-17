Delhi's New Guidelines On Stray Dogs — From Feeding Them To Handling Diseased Ones
The Delhi government issued guidelines for managing the street dog population, eradicating rabies, and reducing human-dog conflict in the city, following directives from the Supreme Court.
The Department of Urban Development shared the norms with the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and the Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) this week.
According to the department, the guidelines have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and directions of the top court.
The guidelines also incorporate the revised Animal Birth Control Module published by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). These standards are aimed at ensuring the smooth implementation of the programme while safeguarding public safety and animal welfare.
The responsibility for implementing the programme rests with the MCD, NDMC, and DCB. At present, the MCD operates 20 ABC centres through NGOs for THE sterilisation and vaccination of street dogs.
The guidelines specify that local authorities should only engage with Animal Welfare Organisations (AWOs) recognised by the AWBI.
Veterinarians, handlers, and para-veterinary staff of these organisations are required to undergo training at the ABC Training Centre, jointly operated by the AWBI.
No programme related to street dog management is allowed without proper certification from the Board.
Infrastructure at each centre must include sufficient kennels, operating theatres with power backup, specially modified transport vans, and facilities for the safe disposal of waste.
Centres are required to have CCTV coverage in operation and kennel areas, with recordings maintained for at least 30 days.
Detailed records of sterilisation, vaccination, feeding, and medical care must be maintained.
The expenses for sterilisation and vaccination should be reimbursed to the engaged AWOs based on proper verification.
A local ABC Monitoring Committee must be formed which will meet monthly to assess the programme's progress and investigate complaints.
Monthly reports must be submitted to the committee, and annual reports shared with the AWBI by 31 May each year.
Regarding feeding spots, local authorities, along with RWAs and residents, are expected to identify appropriate locations for feeding street dogs, keeping in mind their territorial nature and the safety of children and senior citizens.
Cleanliness at feeding points must be maintained, and leftover food should be disposed of properly.
The guidelines further encourage public awareness campaigns in coordination with schools, NGOs, and animal caregivers. These campaigns aim to educate people about dog behaviour, feeding practices, and vaccination programmes.
Aggressive or rabid dogs must be captured safely and kept under observation, with rabid dogs isolated until death and their remains disposed of scientifically.
Dogs of normal disposition must be sterilised, vaccinated, and released at the same location from which they were caught.
Private shelters recognised by the AWBI may be empanelled to house aggressive dogs where needed, and cruelty during handling is strictly prohibited.
The Supreme Court last month modified its previous order in the stray dogs case, which had directed the shifting of dogs to a permanent shelter. As per the modified order, dogs can roam free on the streets of the National Capital Region.
The three-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath, NV Anjaria, and Sandeep Mehta stayed the earlier direction to capture and relocate the strays.
The apex court also added that stray dogs will be dewormed, vaccinated, and returned to the same area from which they came. However, dogs with aggressive behaviour or with rabies shall be immunised.
(With PTI inputs)