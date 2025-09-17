Delhi's New Guidelines On Stray Dogs — From Feeding Them To Handling Diseased Ones

The Delhi government issued guidelines for managing the street dog population, eradicating rabies, and reducing human-dog conflict in the city, following directives from the Supreme Court.

The Department of Urban Development shared the norms with the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and the Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) this week.

According to the department, the guidelines have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and directions of the top court.

The guidelines also incorporate the revised Animal Birth Control Module published by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). These standards are aimed at ensuring the smooth implementation of the programme while safeguarding public safety and animal welfare.