Delhi-NCR Rains Live Updates: Yamuna Inundates Low-Lying Areas, Thousands Moved; Gurgaon Waterlogged
Delhi-NCR Rains Live Updates: The national capital crossed the 1,000-mm mark after two continuous days of intermittent showers lashed the city.
Delhi-NCR Rains Live Updates at 11:30 AM: Surging Yamuna inundates low-lying areas in Delhi, thousands moved to relief camps
-Water from the surging Yamuna inundated several low-lying areas in the national capital, forcing residents to gather their belongings and relocate to relief camps even as the government activated a comprehensive flood preparedness plan to safeguard citizens and critical infrastructure.
According to officials, about 4,500 people have been shifted to relief camps so far in the national capital. They said that the discharge from Hathnikund Barrage decreased to 1.42 lakh cusecs of water this morning.
The floodwaters inundated Yamuna Khadar submerging homes, forcing families to seek refuge in temporary relief camps. Similarly, in areas such as Monastery Market near Kashmere Gate, Vasudev Ghat, and Yamuna Bazaar, shops and residences were inundated, leaving many displaced.
Delhi-NCR Rains Live Updates at 11 AM: Millennium City Gurugram struggles with waterlogged streets, long traffic jams after incessant heavy showers. Several multinational companies announced 'work from home' for employees. Netizens expressed frustration on social media over the mismanaged situation at public transport hubs and metro areas.
Delhi-NCR Rains Latest Update At 10:30 AM: Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Minister says, 'No need to panic over Yamuna level, situation under control'
-The Delhi government has taken several measures in the past six months to increase the carrying capacity of the Yamuna river, Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday.
The minister, who was on an inspection visit at the ITO barrage, assured people that there is no need to worry or panic over the rising Yamuna river levels, as the situation is under control. According to the Delhi government, continuous 24x7 monitoring of water discharge from the three barrages — Hathnikund, Wazirabad, and Okhla — is being carried out.
'In the past six months, steps have been taken by different departments to increase the carrying capacity of the river. Currently, the situation is under control, and even if the level rises by one or two metres more, water will not enter Delhi roads like it did in 2023,' Verma told reporters.
Delhi-NCR Rains Latest Update At 10 AM: 10 people rescued after heavy rain inundates village in Najafgarh
-More than 10 people were rescued from Jharoda Kalan village in the Najafgarh area here after parts of the locality were inundated following heavy rain on Tuesday. Multiple teams, including that of Delhi Police, were rushed to the spot and those stranded were safely evacuated.
Delhi-NCR Rains Live Updates: Delhi has breached 1,000 mm of rainfall for the season as rain continues to lash the national capital and its surrounding areas including Noida and Gurugram. The national capital had already crossed its annual average rainfall mark of 774 mm last month.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, August this year ended with a monthly rainfall of 400.1 mm, which is 72% above the long-period average (LPA) of 233.1 mm. This made it the wettest August since 2010, when Delhi had recorded 455.1 mm of rainfall. Gurugram struggles through intense waterlogging across several sectors after heavy showers.
Dark clouds hovered over the skyline, and steady rain was witnessed from morning hours, keeping the city wet throughout the day. The city crossed the 1,000-mm mark after two continuous days of intermittent showers.