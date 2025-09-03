Delhi-NCR Rains Live Updates: Yamuna Inundates Low-Lying Areas, Thousands Moved; Gurgaon Waterlogged

Delhi-NCR Rains Latest Update At 10:30 AM: Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Minister says, 'No need to panic over Yamuna level, situation under control'

-The Delhi government has taken several measures in the past six months to increase the carrying capacity of the Yamuna river, Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday.

The minister, who was on an inspection visit at the ITO barrage, assured people that there is no need to worry or panic over the rising Yamuna river levels, as the situation is under control. According to the Delhi government, continuous 24x7 monitoring of water discharge from the three barrages — Hathnikund, Wazirabad, and Okhla — is being carried out.

'In the past six months, steps have been taken by different departments to increase the carrying capacity of the river. Currently, the situation is under control, and even if the level rises by one or two metres more, water will not enter Delhi roads like it did in 2023,' Verma told reporters.