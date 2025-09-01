Delhi-NCR Rains: Gurugram Schools, Offices To Remain Shut On Tuesday? Advisory Issued Amid IMD Alert
Gurugram received rainfall of over 100 mm, prompting authorities to issue a work-from-home advisory for Tuesday.
Amid heavy rains in Gurugram, the District Disaster Management has issued an advisory asking schools to conduct online classes and offices to direct employees to work from home on Tuesday.
The advisory was shared by the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram on X. This comes after the city recorded intense rain on Monday. According to the advisory, Gurugram has received rainfall of over 100 mm.
"In view of the continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, all corporate and private offices are requested to provide employees with the facility to work from home. All schools in the district have been instructed to conduct online classes on Sept. 2," the District Disaster Management advisory said.
In view of the continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, the District Disaster Management issued an advisory.
à¤à¤ªà¤¾à¤¯à¥à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤ªà¤¦à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¬à¤à¤§à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤°à¤£ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤· à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ à¤à¤¯ à¤à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤®à¥à¤ à¤²à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤µà¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¶à¤¾-à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤
All corporate and private offices are requested to provide employees with the facility to work from home, and all schools in the district have been instructed to conduct online classes on Sept. 2.
The Indian Meteorological Department had issued an Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. This follows heavy rainfall throughout the Delhi-NCR region. Metro services were also halted at Rajiv Chowk in New Delhi on Monday due to a technical issue on the Noida Electronic City route, as per news agency PTI.
Delhi witnessed traffic snarls across multiple parts of the city following heavy rainfall throughout the day, severely impacting vehicular movement.
Heavy congestion was reported from several key roads and intersections, with commuters stranded for hours in long queues of vehicles.
The situation was particularly grim in south Delhi and along major ring roads, with waterlogging further worsening the traffic flow.
In northwest Delhi, traffic was heavy near Lala Jagat Narayan Marg around Netaji Subhash Place in Pitampura, with a significant stretch of the Outer Ring Road experiencing slow-moving traffic.
Parts of south Delhi, including the busy Mahatma Gandhi Road, NH-48, and Captain Gaur Marg from Lajpat Nagar to Bahapur, were also severely congested.