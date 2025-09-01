Delhi-NCR Rains: Gurugram Schools, Offices To Remain Shut On Tuesday? Advisory Issued Amid IMD Alert

Amid heavy rains in Gurugram, the District Disaster Management has issued an advisory asking schools to conduct online classes and offices to direct employees to work from home on Tuesday.

The advisory was shared by the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram on X. This comes after the city recorded intense rain on Monday. According to the advisory, Gurugram has received rainfall of over 100 mm.

"In view of the continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, all corporate and private offices are requested to provide employees with the facility to work from home. All schools in the district have been instructed to conduct online classes on Sept. 2," the District Disaster Management advisory said.