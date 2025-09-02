Delhi-NCR Heavy Rainfall: Check If Schools And Offices Are Shut Or Open

A spell of intense rainfall has thrown life out of gear in parts of Delhi-NCR, particularly Gurugram, where waterlogged roads and massive traffic snarls have prompted authorities to issue advisories for remote working and online schooling.

For over three hours on Monday evening, heavy downpour lashed Gurugram, flooding major roads including Sohna Road and Delhi-Jaipur highway. Vehicles heading towards Delhi were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, with some commuters stranded for more than three hours. The traffic jam stretched up to 7–8 kilometers, causing widespread disruption. A numbers of users posted videos of long queues of traffic on social media platform X

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Gurugram recorded over 100 mm of rainfall between 3 PM and 7 PM on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the region, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout Tuesday.

“In view of the above forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025,” the DDMA said in an official statement.

The Haryana government has also directed all field officers to remain stationed at their headquarters and maintain strict vigilance until further notice.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Noida are expected to operate normally. Schools and offices in these areas will remain open, although residents are advised to stay updated with weather forecasts and plan their travel accordingly.

As the monsoon continues to impact daily life across NCR, commuters are advised to avoid non-essential travel and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities.