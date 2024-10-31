Air Pollution Escalates In Delhi, Mumbai As Diwali Approaches

As Diwali approaches, air pollution levels in India's major metropolitan areas continue to rise alarmingly. On the eve of Diwali, that is, Oct. 30, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI climbed to 307 at 4:00 p.m., a significant rise from 268 just a day earlier. The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune anticipates that the air quality in Delhi will remain in the 'very poor' category on Thursday as well, with a potential shift to the 'severe' category, if firecracker usage and stubble burning exacerbate pollution levels.

Stubble burning, a recurring issue during this season, is expected to significantly impact air quality. According to the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management, if stubble burning occurs at levels similar to the past five years, it could contribute an estimated 15-18% to Delhi's pollution on Diwali. The situation is worsened by northwesterly winds that may carry smoke into the city, compounding existing air quality issues.

On Oct. 28, the Central Pollution Control Board reported that most cities, with Kolkata as an exception, recorded an AQI above 100. Delhi, in particular, has been grappling with 'very poor' air quality, with AQI levels exceeding 300 for the second consecutive day. Similarly, Mumbai's air quality has remained above 100 for five days running, as per Business Standard.

Authorities are preparing for a potential spike in pollution levels, with strict actions planned against those violating the firecracker ban. Last year, Delhi experienced its best air quality on Diwali in eight years, with an average AQI of 218, celebrated on Nov. 12. However, this year’s predictions indicate a challenging environment for residents, as they prepare for the festival amid rising pollution concerns.