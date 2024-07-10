"Commuters of Delhi Metro can now book their tickets through the IRCTC website and Android app, following the launch of the beta version of Delhi Metro Rail QR code–based ticket system on Wednesday. The system will enable users to book tickets on the main railway lines that IRCTC already offers, as well as for Delhi's expansive metro network. A full version of the system will be launched soon.The ‘One India–One Ticket’ initiative involves the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp., Delhi Metro Rail Corp. and Centre For Railway Information Systems.'On success of the beta version, the regular version of IRCTC-DMRC QR code ticket will be launched soon after,' IRCTC said in a statement..'This joint initiative will enhance the travel experience of railway passengers by allowing them to book Delhi Metro tickets at the rail ticket confirmation page, clubbing it either with source or destination station falling in Delhi/NCR region. The passengers can also book Delhi Metro tickets at a later stage via the booking history page. Flexible cancellations have also been ensured,' the company said.The DMRC has introduced a feature allowing passengers to book single-journey tickets up to 120 days in advance, synchronised with the Indian Railways' Advance Reservation Period. Previously restricted to same-day booking, these QR code-based tickets will now offer validity spanning four days: the day before, the travel date, and two days after the journey. Each railway passenger will receive a DMRC QR code in their Electronic Reservation Slip issued by IRCTC upon ticket purchase..The Delhi Metro is a mass rapid transit system, which serves Delhi and its adjoining satellite cities such as Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida and Bahadurgarh, in the National Capital Region of India. The system consists of 10 colour-coded lines serving 256 stations, with a total length of 350.42 kilometres. .Siemens Consortium Partners With Bengaluru Metro For Rail Electrification"